9814 Hardesty Ave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

South KC Area 3 BR 2.5 BTH/ Additional 2 BR 1 BTH Guest House $1375 - Amazing, newly rehabbed 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready for December move in. This show stopper has an amazing updated kitchen with matching appliances. Wonderful natural light and ceiling fans through out the house. The magnificent tile work in the bathroom is breath taking. New flooring, double car garage. This house also has a guest house in the back that has 2 bedrooms.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years. No utilities in collections. Proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount. Good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management. We DO NOT make the final say in an application. It is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally manage by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5340398)