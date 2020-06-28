All apartments in Kansas City
9814 Hardesty Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:42 AM

9814 Hardesty Ave

9814 Hardesty Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9814 Hardesty Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
South KC Area 3 BR 2.5 BTH/ Additional 2 BR 1 BTH Guest House $1375 - Amazing, newly rehabbed 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready for December move in. This show stopper has an amazing updated kitchen with matching appliances. Wonderful natural light and ceiling fans through out the house. The magnificent tile work in the bathroom is breath taking. New flooring, double car garage. This house also has a guest house in the back that has 2 bedrooms.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years. No utilities in collections. Proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount. Good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.
We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.
At KC Commercial and Residential Management. We DO NOT make the final say in an application. It is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally manage by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5340398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9814 Hardesty Ave have any available units?
9814 Hardesty Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9814 Hardesty Ave have?
Some of 9814 Hardesty Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9814 Hardesty Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9814 Hardesty Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9814 Hardesty Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9814 Hardesty Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9814 Hardesty Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9814 Hardesty Ave offers parking.
Does 9814 Hardesty Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9814 Hardesty Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9814 Hardesty Ave have a pool?
No, 9814 Hardesty Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9814 Hardesty Ave have accessible units?
No, 9814 Hardesty Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9814 Hardesty Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9814 Hardesty Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
