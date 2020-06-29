9805 Beacon Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Are you looking for a beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath house? Youve found it!



This gorgeous home features beautiful hardwood flooring, a newly renovated bathroom, as well as a large kitchen with new countertops and a set of stainless steel appliances. This house also has a large fenced-in backyard.



This house is located in southern Kansas City between highways 435 and 470. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.



Don't miss out on this great house, check out the property today!



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5164099)