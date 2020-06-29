All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 3 2019

9805 Beacon Ave.

9805 Beacon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9805 Beacon Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Are you looking for a beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath house? Youve found it!

This gorgeous home features beautiful hardwood flooring, a newly renovated bathroom, as well as a large kitchen with new countertops and a set of stainless steel appliances. This house also has a large fenced-in backyard.

This house is located in southern Kansas City between highways 435 and 470. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.

Don't miss out on this great house, check out the property today!

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5164099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9805 Beacon Ave. have any available units?
9805 Beacon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9805 Beacon Ave. have?
Some of 9805 Beacon Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9805 Beacon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9805 Beacon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 Beacon Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9805 Beacon Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 9805 Beacon Ave. offer parking?
No, 9805 Beacon Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 9805 Beacon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9805 Beacon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9805 Beacon Ave. have a pool?
No, 9805 Beacon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9805 Beacon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9805 Beacon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9805 Beacon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9805 Beacon Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
