Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9709 North Kenwood Court

Location

9709 North Kenwood Court, Kansas City, MO 64155
New Mark

Amenities

pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous colonial home with so much space! Well cared for home in the Staley High District. Awesome master suite with sitting room, double vanities, a huge master closet, and private outdoor area. The finished lower level has a media room, rec room, 2nd laundry area and TONS of storage!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9709 North Kenwood Court have any available units?
9709 North Kenwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9709 North Kenwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
9709 North Kenwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9709 North Kenwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9709 North Kenwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 9709 North Kenwood Court offer parking?
No, 9709 North Kenwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 9709 North Kenwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9709 North Kenwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9709 North Kenwood Court have a pool?
No, 9709 North Kenwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 9709 North Kenwood Court have accessible units?
No, 9709 North Kenwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9709 North Kenwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9709 North Kenwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9709 North Kenwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9709 North Kenwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
