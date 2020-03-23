9534 Charlotte Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking google fiber

Don't miss out on this great duplex in South KC!

New carpet throughout!

Fresh paint and doors.

Spacious kitchen, Range and Fridge provided!

Laundry hookups in the kitchen nook on main floor and bonus storage/pantry space.

2 bedrooms and bath upstairs!

Enabled for Google Fiber, tenant pay for service.

1 Off-street parking space.

Central heat.

Water paid, tenants cover gas and electric. Owner covers lawn care!

No pets, please.

$500 deposit

$30/applicant, no evictions/rental judgements or felonies. Lee's Summit and Independence HA vouchers accepted. Serious inquiries only!