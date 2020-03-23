All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9534 Charlotte Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9534 Charlotte Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:08 PM

9534 Charlotte Street

9534 Charlotte Street · (816) 572-3669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9534 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
Don't miss out on this great duplex in South KC!
New carpet throughout!
Fresh paint and doors.
Spacious kitchen, Range and Fridge provided!
Laundry hookups in the kitchen nook on main floor and bonus storage/pantry space.
2 bedrooms and bath upstairs!
Enabled for Google Fiber, tenant pay for service.
1 Off-street parking space.
Central heat.
Water paid, tenants cover gas and electric. Owner covers lawn care!
No pets, please.
$500 deposit
$30/applicant, no evictions/rental judgements or felonies. Lee's Summit and Independence HA vouchers accepted. Serious inquiries only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9534 Charlotte Street have any available units?
9534 Charlotte Street has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9534 Charlotte Street have?
Some of 9534 Charlotte Street's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9534 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
9534 Charlotte Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9534 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
No, 9534 Charlotte Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9534 Charlotte Street offer parking?
Yes, 9534 Charlotte Street does offer parking.
Does 9534 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9534 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9534 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 9534 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 9534 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 9534 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9534 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9534 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9534 Charlotte Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity