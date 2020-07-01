All apartments in Kansas City
9511 Charlotte Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:24 PM

9511 Charlotte Street

9511 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

9511 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 full bath 1/2 duplex. Located in the accredited Center school district. This unit does not allow pets of any kind or smoking. Tenant pays for electric, and Gas. Owner pays water, trash and lawn maintenance. We require that applicants monthly income equal at least three times the monthly rent. contact leasing@stalwartmgmt.com to schedule a self showing.

For more information on application process please visit
https://stalwartmgmt.com/application-process/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9511 Charlotte Street have any available units?
9511 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9511 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
9511 Charlotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9511 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9511 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 9511 Charlotte Street offer parking?
No, 9511 Charlotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 9511 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9511 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9511 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 9511 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 9511 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 9511 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9511 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9511 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9511 Charlotte Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9511 Charlotte Street does not have units with air conditioning.

