9511 Charlotte Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 1 full bath 1/2 duplex. Located in the accredited Center school district. This unit does not allow pets of any kind or smoking. Tenant pays for electric, and Gas. Owner pays water, trash and lawn maintenance. We require that applicants monthly income equal at least three times the monthly rent. contact leasing@stalwartmgmt.com to schedule a self showing.



For more information on application process please visit

https://stalwartmgmt.com/application-process/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.