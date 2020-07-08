9455 North Baltimore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage

This beautiful newer townhome is located in the highly desired Staley area (Kemp Estates Subdivision). Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath and big 2 car garage. This home is has all stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, smooth top range. Washer and dryer are also included. High end finishes throughout: granite in kitchen and baths, and modern tile throughout. The living room features an electric fireplace with remote control and ceiling fan. Bedrooms are spacious. Master has large walk-in closet and private bath. Basement is partially finished with sliding back door. Great for a rec room, office, or storage. Easy access to 169 Hwy and local amenities like dining, schools,and grocery store. Located in the Staley School district. This home is part of a home association which includes lawn care, snow removal, and sprinklers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.