9455 North Baltimore Avenue

Amenities
This beautiful newer townhome is located in the highly desired Staley area (Kemp Estates Subdivision). Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath and big 2 car garage. This home is has all stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, smooth top range. Washer and dryer are also included. High end finishes throughout: granite in kitchen and baths, and modern tile throughout. The living room features an electric fireplace with remote control and ceiling fan. Bedrooms are spacious. Master has large walk-in closet and private bath. Basement is partially finished with sliding back door. Great for a rec room, office, or storage. Easy access to 169 Hwy and local amenities like dining, schools,and grocery store. Located in the Staley School district. This home is part of a home association which includes lawn care, snow removal, and sprinklers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.