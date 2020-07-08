All apartments in Kansas City
9455 North Baltimore Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9455 North Baltimore Avenue

9455 North Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9455 North Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64155
Sherrydale

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
This beautiful newer townhome is located in the highly desired Staley area (Kemp Estates Subdivision). Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath and big 2 car garage. This home is has all stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, smooth top range. Washer and dryer are also included. High end finishes throughout: granite in kitchen and baths, and modern tile throughout. The living room features an electric fireplace with remote control and ceiling fan. Bedrooms are spacious. Master has large walk-in closet and private bath. Basement is partially finished with sliding back door. Great for a rec room, office, or storage. Easy access to 169 Hwy and local amenities like dining, schools,and grocery store. Located in the Staley School district. This home is part of a home association which includes lawn care, snow removal, and sprinklers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9455 North Baltimore Avenue have any available units?
9455 North Baltimore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9455 North Baltimore Avenue have?
Some of 9455 North Baltimore Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9455 North Baltimore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9455 North Baltimore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9455 North Baltimore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9455 North Baltimore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9455 North Baltimore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9455 North Baltimore Avenue offers parking.
Does 9455 North Baltimore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9455 North Baltimore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9455 North Baltimore Avenue have a pool?
No, 9455 North Baltimore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9455 North Baltimore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9455 North Baltimore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9455 North Baltimore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9455 North Baltimore Avenue has units with dishwashers.

