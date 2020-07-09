9445 North Baltimore Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 2 car garage is located in the highly desired Staley area. This home is has all stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, smooth top range. Washer and dryer are also included. High end finishes throughout: granite, modern tile. The living room features an electric fireplace with remote control.This home also includes a partially finished basement with walk-out to a patio. Pets are possible with approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. HOA provides lawn care, snow removal, and sprinklers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.