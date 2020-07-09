9418 N Robinhood Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9677146094 ---- You will easily fall in love with this beautiful house that you could soon call home!



The kitchen is spacious, has beautiful cabinetry and beautiful granite tops. This open floorplan makes it great for entertaining.



All bedrooms are spacious and the full bathroom comes with a double vanity.



This house has plenty of windows that allow natural light and makes the home feel both light and airy.



There is an adorable little patio for cookouts and entertaining.



Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1500.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $1400.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $1050.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet.

We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

