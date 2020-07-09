All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

9418 N Robinhood Ave

9418 North Robinhood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9418 North Robinhood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9677146094 ---- You will easily fall in love with this beautiful house that you could soon call home!

The kitchen is spacious, has beautiful cabinetry and beautiful granite tops. This open floorplan makes it great for entertaining.

All bedrooms are spacious and the full bathroom comes with a double vanity.

This house has plenty of windows that allow natural light and makes the home feel both light and airy.

There is an adorable little patio for cookouts and entertaining.

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1500.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $1400.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $1050.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet.
We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1500 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1300 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/15 House Number: 9418 Bathroom: 2.5 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Disposal Dual Sink Vanity Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Laundry Area Inside Washer/Dryer Not Included

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9418 N Robinhood Ave have any available units?
9418 N Robinhood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9418 N Robinhood Ave have?
Some of 9418 N Robinhood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9418 N Robinhood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9418 N Robinhood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9418 N Robinhood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9418 N Robinhood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9418 N Robinhood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9418 N Robinhood Ave offers parking.
Does 9418 N Robinhood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9418 N Robinhood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9418 N Robinhood Ave have a pool?
No, 9418 N Robinhood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9418 N Robinhood Ave have accessible units?
No, 9418 N Robinhood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9418 N Robinhood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9418 N Robinhood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

