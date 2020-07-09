9409 N Lenox Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a68ccad015 ----
FIRST MONTH FREE
These beautifully finished town homes feature warm neutral interior paint, and lots of natural light throughout.
You will love the upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.
It features wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom
with dual vanity, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, and semi private back patio you can grill on.
Amenities include a community pool and lawn care. These units are energy efficient and all electric, no gas.
Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management
Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1400.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $950.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount
*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
Security Deposit: 1400
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12 month
Subdivision: Brighten Woods
Nearest Cross Street: NW 94th St/ N Adrian Ave
Square Footage: 1500
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/1
House Number: 9409
Bathroom: 2.5
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: First Month Free
Balcony Deck Or Patio
Cats Ok
Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs
Filter Easy Program
Granite Countertop
Laundry Area Inside
Tile Floor