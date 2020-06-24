All apartments in Kansas City
9404-9406 North Gower Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

9404-9406 North Gower Avenue

9404-9406 North Gower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9404-9406 North Gower Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bed 2 bath is located close to the Zona Rosa area providing you with great locations for restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more! Great location for commuters as well!
This property provides original hardwood flooring and new carpet that is throughout the living area and bedrooms. The kitchen contains a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher! Also, the kitchen has a pantry for more storage. The open concept kitchen overlooks the huge living room with new fixtures and a fireplace (decorative only)! Both bedrooms contain new fixtures and carpet. The master bedroom has a bathroom in it as well with a Tray Ceiling. This house also provides you with a washer and dryer! The backyard has a patio that’s great for a grill and BBQ’s. The huge unfinished basement brings you so much extra storage room! Add this to your must-see list!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue have any available units?
9404-9406 North Gower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue have?
Some of 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9404-9406 North Gower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue offer parking?
No, 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue have a pool?
No, 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9404-9406 North Gower Avenue has units with dishwashers.
