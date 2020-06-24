9404-9406 North Gower Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bed 2 bath is located close to the Zona Rosa area providing you with great locations for restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more! Great location for commuters as well!

This property provides original hardwood flooring and new carpet that is throughout the living area and bedrooms. The kitchen contains a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher! Also, the kitchen has a pantry for more storage. The open concept kitchen overlooks the huge living room with new fixtures and a fireplace (decorative only)! Both bedrooms contain new fixtures and carpet. The master bedroom has a bathroom in it as well with a Tray Ceiling. This house also provides you with a washer and dryer! The backyard has a patio that’s great for a grill and BBQ’s. The huge unfinished basement brings you so much extra storage room! Add this to your must-see list!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

