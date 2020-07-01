All apartments in Kansas City
9326 North Robinhood Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

9326 North Robinhood Avenue

9326 North Robinhood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9326 North Robinhood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this amazing 3 bed 2 bath house.

This home features beautiful tiling and carpeting, 3 great sized beds and two full baths. It also offers a beautiful kitchen featuring granite countertops, stunning wood cabinetry, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight from the large back screen large door. This home also offers a large unfinished basement great for storage.

This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 152 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9326 North Robinhood Avenue have any available units?
9326 North Robinhood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9326 North Robinhood Avenue have?
Some of 9326 North Robinhood Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9326 North Robinhood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9326 North Robinhood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9326 North Robinhood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9326 North Robinhood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9326 North Robinhood Avenue offer parking?
No, 9326 North Robinhood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9326 North Robinhood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9326 North Robinhood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9326 North Robinhood Avenue have a pool?
No, 9326 North Robinhood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9326 North Robinhood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9326 North Robinhood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9326 North Robinhood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9326 North Robinhood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

