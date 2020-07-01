9326 North Robinhood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this amazing 3 bed 2 bath house.



This home features beautiful tiling and carpeting, 3 great sized beds and two full baths. It also offers a beautiful kitchen featuring granite countertops, stunning wood cabinetry, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight from the large back screen large door. This home also offers a large unfinished basement great for storage.



This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 152 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.