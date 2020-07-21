All apartments in Kansas City
9317 Eastern Avenue
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:07 AM

9317 Eastern Avenue

9317 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9317 Eastern Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hardwood floors throughout main floor with lots of daylight. Living area has a fireplace to keep you warm and cozy this winter. Great treed yard in quiet neighborhood. Come take a look for yourself. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9317 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
9317 Eastern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9317 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9317 Eastern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9317 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9317 Eastern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9317 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
No, 9317 Eastern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9317 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9317 Eastern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9317 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
No, 9317 Eastern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9317 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9317 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9317 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9317 Eastern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9317 Eastern Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9317 Eastern Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
