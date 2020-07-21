9317 Eastern Avenue

Amenities
Hardwood floors throughout main floor with lots of daylight. Living area has a fireplace to keep you warm and cozy this winter. Great treed yard in quiet neighborhood. Come take a look for yourself. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.