Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed google fiber pet friendly dogs allowed

925 Washington St - Property Id: 103852



All new Quality Hill Square! Unbelievable 1 bedroom condos, in the heart of downtown. Renovated and ready to move into. Wood floors, granite, new appliances, W/D, secured entrance. All units come with 1 parking space in lot behind building, Walking distance to restaurants and close to Hwy. Google fiber coming soon.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103852

Property Id 103852



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4751857)