Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

9231 McGee Street

9231 Mcgee St · No Longer Available
Location

9231 Mcgee St, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6cc4128058 ---- Available 5/27/19 - This home features an updated kitchen with new cabinets and stove top in the center island. We love the covered porch that has enough room for chairs to sit and enjoy the outdoors. The hardwood floors gleam throughout the whole house and the built-in storage is convenient. Updated bathroom fixtures make the bathroom shine! We think you\'ll enjoy the washer and dryer included as well! *$40 application fee for all adults residing at the property full-time *No evictions - no exceptions *No felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Security deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9231 McGee Street have any available units?
9231 McGee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9231 McGee Street have?
Some of 9231 McGee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9231 McGee Street currently offering any rent specials?
9231 McGee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9231 McGee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9231 McGee Street is pet friendly.
Does 9231 McGee Street offer parking?
No, 9231 McGee Street does not offer parking.
Does 9231 McGee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9231 McGee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9231 McGee Street have a pool?
No, 9231 McGee Street does not have a pool.
Does 9231 McGee Street have accessible units?
No, 9231 McGee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9231 McGee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9231 McGee Street does not have units with dishwashers.

