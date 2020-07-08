9231 McGee Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6cc4128058 ---- Available 5/27/19 - This home features an updated kitchen with new cabinets and stove top in the center island. We love the covered porch that has enough room for chairs to sit and enjoy the outdoors. The hardwood floors gleam throughout the whole house and the built-in storage is convenient. Updated bathroom fixtures make the bathroom shine! We think you\'ll enjoy the washer and dryer included as well! *$40 application fee for all adults residing at the property full-time *No evictions - no exceptions *No felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Security deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!