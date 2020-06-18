9202 North East 116th Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

This property is available March 15th.schedule a tour . Call or text (816) 529-9960.Liberty North High School area. This very nice four bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood with lots of space and bright interior. With a fresh coat of paint in the kitchen to a more neutral color, the main level features a large open kitchen with wood floors and a cozy fireplace in the living room. The large finished basement is great as an additional living space as the backyard includes a wood deck and fence, perfect for entertaining friends and family as well. Rent is $1745+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1,745 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.