All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9202 North East 116th Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9202 North East 116th Plaza
Last updated January 3 2020 at 11:50 PM

9202 North East 116th Plaza

9202 N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9202 N, Kansas City, MO 64155
Gashland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This property is available March 15th.schedule a tour . Call or text (816) 529-9960.Liberty North High School area. This very nice four bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood with lots of space and bright interior. With a fresh coat of paint in the kitchen to a more neutral color, the main level features a large open kitchen with wood floors and a cozy fireplace in the living room. The large finished basement is great as an additional living space as the backyard includes a wood deck and fence, perfect for entertaining friends and family as well. Rent is $1745+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1,745 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9202 North East 116th Plaza have any available units?
9202 North East 116th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9202 North East 116th Plaza have?
Some of 9202 North East 116th Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9202 North East 116th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
9202 North East 116th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9202 North East 116th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 9202 North East 116th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 9202 North East 116th Plaza offer parking?
No, 9202 North East 116th Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 9202 North East 116th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9202 North East 116th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9202 North East 116th Plaza have a pool?
No, 9202 North East 116th Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 9202 North East 116th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 9202 North East 116th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 9202 North East 116th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 9202 North East 116th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary