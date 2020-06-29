9141 E. 43rd Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

ARROW HEAD HOUSE - This 4 bedroom house is only blocks away from the legendary ARROW HEAD STADIUM and ready to move in to TODAY



enjoy the games in more ways than one. you can walk to the game or host your own party at your house and cook out in the spacious fenced backyard.



this house comes with central air and finished basement



visit our website www.hometreasurefinders.com to see more of our available units and to apply NOW



NO PETS



SECTION 8 accepted



call or text 720-308-0611 to schedule a showing



