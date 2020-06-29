All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

9141 E. 43rd Terrace

9141 East 43rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9141 East 43rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
ARROW HEAD HOUSE - This 4 bedroom house is only blocks away from the legendary ARROW HEAD STADIUM and ready to move in to TODAY

enjoy the games in more ways than one. you can walk to the game or host your own party at your house and cook out in the spacious fenced backyard.

this house comes with central air and finished basement

visit our website www.hometreasurefinders.com to see more of our available units and to apply NOW

NO PETS

SECTION 8 accepted

call or text 720-308-0611 to schedule a showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5581459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9141 E. 43rd Terrace have any available units?
9141 E. 43rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9141 E. 43rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9141 E. 43rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9141 E. 43rd Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 9141 E. 43rd Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9141 E. 43rd Terrace offer parking?
No, 9141 E. 43rd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9141 E. 43rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9141 E. 43rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9141 E. 43rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 9141 E. 43rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9141 E. 43rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9141 E. 43rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9141 E. 43rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9141 E. 43rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9141 E. 43rd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9141 E. 43rd Terrace has units with air conditioning.
