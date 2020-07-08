9047 E. 52nd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a90189e0a7 ---- Lots of space in this 3 bedroom home. Features large fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, finished walkout lower level, 2 car garage and sub-basement for storage. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups