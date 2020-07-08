All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9047 E. 52nd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9047 E. 52nd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

9047 E. 52nd

9047 East 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9047 East 52nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a90189e0a7 ---- Lots of space in this 3 bedroom home. Features large fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, finished walkout lower level, 2 car garage and sub-basement for storage. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9047 E. 52nd have any available units?
9047 E. 52nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9047 E. 52nd have?
Some of 9047 E. 52nd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9047 E. 52nd currently offering any rent specials?
9047 E. 52nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9047 E. 52nd pet-friendly?
No, 9047 E. 52nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9047 E. 52nd offer parking?
Yes, 9047 E. 52nd offers parking.
Does 9047 E. 52nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9047 E. 52nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9047 E. 52nd have a pool?
No, 9047 E. 52nd does not have a pool.
Does 9047 E. 52nd have accessible units?
No, 9047 E. 52nd does not have accessible units.
Does 9047 E. 52nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9047 E. 52nd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary