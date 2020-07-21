All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

9029 Lewis Avenue

9029 Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9029 Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Cozy 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac backs up to green space for complete privacy. Fresh paint, newer appliances and HVAC as well as nice hardwood floors throughout 2nd floor. Extra large eat in kitchen and huge back yard will accommodate any gathering and will provide tons of space for entertaining. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9029 Lewis Avenue have any available units?
9029 Lewis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9029 Lewis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9029 Lewis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9029 Lewis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9029 Lewis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9029 Lewis Avenue offer parking?
No, 9029 Lewis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9029 Lewis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9029 Lewis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9029 Lewis Avenue have a pool?
No, 9029 Lewis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9029 Lewis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9029 Lewis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9029 Lewis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9029 Lewis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9029 Lewis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9029 Lewis Avenue has units with air conditioning.
