Kansas City, MO
9000 Evanston Court
Last updated February 18 2020 at 11:34 PM

9000 Evanston Court

9000 Evanston Court · No Longer Available
Location

9000 Evanston Court, Kansas City, MO 64138
White Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated brick home ready for you to move in! Fenced backyard with a deck and the kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Nice home with walk in closet in closet in master bedroom, bonus room with fireplace located off of kitchen, located on a culdesac. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9000 Evanston Court have any available units?
9000 Evanston Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9000 Evanston Court have?
Some of 9000 Evanston Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9000 Evanston Court currently offering any rent specials?
9000 Evanston Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9000 Evanston Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9000 Evanston Court is pet friendly.
Does 9000 Evanston Court offer parking?
No, 9000 Evanston Court does not offer parking.
Does 9000 Evanston Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9000 Evanston Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9000 Evanston Court have a pool?
No, 9000 Evanston Court does not have a pool.
Does 9000 Evanston Court have accessible units?
No, 9000 Evanston Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9000 Evanston Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9000 Evanston Court does not have units with dishwashers.
