9000 Evanston Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated brick home ready for you to move in! Fenced backyard with a deck and the kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Nice home with walk in closet in closet in master bedroom, bonus room with fireplace located off of kitchen, located on a culdesac. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.