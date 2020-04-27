8936 NE 109th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Move in SPECIAL $250 OFF MARCH RENT WITH FEBRUARY 15th OR SOONER MOVE IN!!-GORGEOUS Home in the Liberty School District-Showing NOW!! - Move in SPECIAL $250 OFF MARCH RENT WITH FEBRUARY 15th OR SOONER MOVE IN!! NO PETS ALLOWED

Schedule a self guided tour here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1128872?source=marketing

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Gorgeous home with spacious and open floor plan in the top rated Liberty School District. Great room with vaulted ceilings and decorative gas fireplace opens up to kitchen and dining room with beautiful hardwood flooring! Kitchen has a nice sized pantry and stainless steel appliances. Deck overlooks nice fenced in yard. Master bedroom has a private bath and has two closets, one of them is a full walk in! Master bath has whirlpool tub and separate shower. Finished lower level has a 3rd full bathroom and ample storage! Oversized garage! Don't miss out on this one, it is close to major highways and within walking distance of the neighborhood pool and playground.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). NO PETS ALLOWED. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5315305)