8931 Northeast 116th Place

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to your new home! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,718 sq. ft. home in Kansas City has everything you've been searching for! This wonderful home features an inviting island kitchen with granite counter tops, and breakfast area. Relax in the cozy family room, or enjoy some rest in the large master suite that features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Enjoy those warm summer days on the patio deck with lots of space! We invite you to come and check out this beauty. Be sure to schedule your showing today!



