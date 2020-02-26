All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8931 Northeast 116th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8931 Northeast 116th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8931 Northeast 116th Place

8931 Northeast 116th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8931 Northeast 116th Place, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,718 sq. ft. home in Kansas City has everything you've been searching for! This wonderful home features an inviting island kitchen with granite counter tops, and breakfast area. Relax in the cozy family room, or enjoy some rest in the large master suite that features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Enjoy those warm summer days on the patio deck with lots of space! We invite you to come and check out this beauty. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8931 Northeast 116th Place have any available units?
8931 Northeast 116th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8931 Northeast 116th Place have?
Some of 8931 Northeast 116th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8931 Northeast 116th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8931 Northeast 116th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8931 Northeast 116th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8931 Northeast 116th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8931 Northeast 116th Place offer parking?
No, 8931 Northeast 116th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8931 Northeast 116th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8931 Northeast 116th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8931 Northeast 116th Place have a pool?
No, 8931 Northeast 116th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8931 Northeast 116th Place have accessible units?
No, 8931 Northeast 116th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8931 Northeast 116th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8931 Northeast 116th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary