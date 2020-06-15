8819 Northeast 110th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a very large Split Entry home with 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage, located in the nice subdivision of Somerbrook and in the Liberty School District. Lots of new things done in this home. New Interior Paint, renewed hardwood floors, new light fixtures, and new carpet. Large bedrooms including one bedroom in the basement. Kitchen has stainless steal appliances including a refrigerator (as is), stove, dishwasher and microwave. Big pantry with shelves,lots of cabinets, dining room and a breakfast nook. Living room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and ceiling fan. Master is spacious with a walk-in closet and full bath with Jacuzzi. Walk out to a large deck up stairs or a nice patio on the ground level with a fenced in back yard for plenty of entertaining. Basement has so much space with an extra large bedroom, bonus room for office or rec room, and full bath.

Home is part of a home association which includes a pool. This home is a non-smoking home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.