All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8819 Northeast 110th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8819 Northeast 110th Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 2:12 AM

8819 Northeast 110th Street

8819 Northeast 110th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8819 Northeast 110th Street, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a very large Split Entry home with 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage, located in the nice subdivision of Somerbrook and in the Liberty School District. Lots of new things done in this home. New Interior Paint, renewed hardwood floors, new light fixtures, and new carpet. Large bedrooms including one bedroom in the basement. Kitchen has stainless steal appliances including a refrigerator (as is), stove, dishwasher and microwave. Big pantry with shelves,lots of cabinets, dining room and a breakfast nook. Living room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and ceiling fan. Master is spacious with a walk-in closet and full bath with Jacuzzi. Walk out to a large deck up stairs or a nice patio on the ground level with a fenced in back yard for plenty of entertaining. Basement has so much space with an extra large bedroom, bonus room for office or rec room, and full bath.
Home is part of a home association which includes a pool. This home is a non-smoking home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8819 Northeast 110th Street have any available units?
8819 Northeast 110th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8819 Northeast 110th Street have?
Some of 8819 Northeast 110th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8819 Northeast 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8819 Northeast 110th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8819 Northeast 110th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8819 Northeast 110th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8819 Northeast 110th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8819 Northeast 110th Street offers parking.
Does 8819 Northeast 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8819 Northeast 110th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8819 Northeast 110th Street have a pool?
Yes, 8819 Northeast 110th Street has a pool.
Does 8819 Northeast 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 8819 Northeast 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8819 Northeast 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8819 Northeast 110th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary