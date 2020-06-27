All apartments in Kansas City
8803 Blue Ridge Blvd
8803 Blue Ridge Blvd

8803 Blue Ridge Boulevard
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

8803 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 1 bath - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE2552234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd have any available units?
8803 Blue Ridge Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8803 Blue Ridge Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd offer parking?
No, 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd have a pool?
No, 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8803 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
