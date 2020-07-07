8739 Everett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!

You will fall in love with this adorable and well-kept home! Home features: ranch floor plan, quiet and friendly

neighborhood, huge backyard with privacy fence and deck!

This home is easy to maintain, big bedrooms, basement with family room, rec room, wet bar, and full bath. Enjoy the easy access to the highway, updated kitchen with island, wonderful natural lighting, one car front entry garage, main level living, and more. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.