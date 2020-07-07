All apartments in Kansas City
8739 Everett Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:26 PM

8739 Everett Street

8739 Everett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8739 Everett Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
White Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
You will fall in love with this adorable and well-kept home! Home features: ranch floor plan, quiet and friendly
neighborhood, huge backyard with privacy fence and deck!
This home is easy to maintain, big bedrooms, basement with family room, rec room, wet bar, and full bath. Enjoy the easy access to the highway, updated kitchen with island, wonderful natural lighting, one car front entry garage, main level living, and more. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8739 Everett Street have any available units?
8739 Everett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8739 Everett Street have?
Some of 8739 Everett Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8739 Everett Street currently offering any rent specials?
8739 Everett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8739 Everett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8739 Everett Street is pet friendly.
Does 8739 Everett Street offer parking?
Yes, 8739 Everett Street offers parking.
Does 8739 Everett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8739 Everett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8739 Everett Street have a pool?
No, 8739 Everett Street does not have a pool.
Does 8739 Everett Street have accessible units?
No, 8739 Everett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8739 Everett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8739 Everett Street does not have units with dishwashers.

