8724 North Jefferson Street

Amenities
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL! RECEIVE $250 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT. Application approval and deposit must be paid by 4/30. ACT NOW!***
Great raised ranch home in KCMO.
Cozy living room with large windows and natural light.
Open kitchen with lots of cabinet space, eat-in area, and access to outside.
Good size bedrooms and bathroom
Unfinished basement great for storage or work space.
Two car garage, large fenced in yard, covered patio, and a fire pit. Wonderful area for entertainment.
Great Location! Close to the new Metro North Crossing entertainment area!!
Contact our leasing department for more information. 913-777-8901
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.