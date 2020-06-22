8724 North Jefferson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fire pit

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL! RECEIVE $250 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT. Application approval and deposit must be paid by 4/30. ACT NOW!***



Great raised ranch home in KCMO.

Cozy living room with large windows and natural light.

Open kitchen with lots of cabinet space, eat-in area, and access to outside.

Good size bedrooms and bathroom

Unfinished basement great for storage or work space.

Two car garage, large fenced in yard, covered patio, and a fire pit. Wonderful area for entertainment.

Great Location! Close to the new Metro North Crossing entertainment area!!



Contact our leasing department for more information. 913-777-8901

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.