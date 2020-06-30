All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 24 2019

8710 Stark Avenue

8710 Stark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8710 Stark Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
White Oak

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, quartz counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8710 Stark Avenue have any available units?
8710 Stark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8710 Stark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8710 Stark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8710 Stark Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8710 Stark Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8710 Stark Avenue offer parking?
No, 8710 Stark Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8710 Stark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8710 Stark Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8710 Stark Avenue have a pool?
No, 8710 Stark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8710 Stark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8710 Stark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8710 Stark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8710 Stark Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8710 Stark Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8710 Stark Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

