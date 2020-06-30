All apartments in Kansas City
8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D

8709 Northwest 82nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8709 Northwest 82nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64152
Park Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Kansas City North Duplex close to Zona Rosa and Parkhill Schools - This Kansas City North duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1 Bath. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and washer and dryer. The home has a fireplace in the large living room. There is off-street parking with a one car attached garage. Central Air and Gas Furnace. One Car Garage with off street parking. Parkhill High School is 2 blocks from the duplex.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517
Rent $725.00 per Month.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5652750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D have any available units?
8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D have?
Some of 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D offers parking.
Does 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D have a pool?
No, 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D have accessible units?
No, 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D has units with dishwashers.

