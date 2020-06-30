8709 NW 82nd Tr Unit D

Amenities
Kansas City North Duplex close to Zona Rosa and Parkhill Schools - This Kansas City North duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1 Bath. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and washer and dryer. The home has a fireplace in the large living room. There is off-street parking with a one car attached garage. Central Air and Gas Furnace. One Car Garage with off street parking. Parkhill High School is 2 blocks from the duplex.
Rent $725.00 per Month.
No Dogs Allowed
