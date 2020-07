Amenities

Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch on a nice, quiet street * Updated, eat-in Kitchen includes new Stainless Steel oven and microwave, new tile floor & backslash, new counter tops, new kitchen sink and new hardware *New carpet and tile floor throughout *Updated bathroom includes new everything: Floor tile & backslash, bathtub, toilet and vanity/sink! * Fresh interior and exterior paint * Large, fenced-in yard ideal for children or pets *Attached single car garage.