Last updated September 18 2019 at 5:07 PM

8653 East 108th Terrace

Location

8653 East 108th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WELL MAINTAINED home with OPEN floor plan and LOTS of space! Hardwood floors throughout bedroom level. Master bedrooms has private full bath. Basement area for great rec area and storage. Over-sized two car garage with extra room for storage. Home has great yard and quiet street. . "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8653 East 108th Terrace have any available units?
8653 East 108th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8653 East 108th Terrace have?
Some of 8653 East 108th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8653 East 108th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8653 East 108th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8653 East 108th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8653 East 108th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8653 East 108th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8653 East 108th Terrace offers parking.
Does 8653 East 108th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8653 East 108th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8653 East 108th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8653 East 108th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8653 East 108th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8653 East 108th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8653 East 108th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8653 East 108th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
