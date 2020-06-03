8653 East 108th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WELL MAINTAINED home with OPEN floor plan and LOTS of space! Hardwood floors throughout bedroom level. Master bedrooms has private full bath. Basement area for great rec area and storage. Over-sized two car garage with extra room for storage. Home has great yard and quiet street. . "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.