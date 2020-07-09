8627 Northeast 115 Terrace

Amenities

Beautifully maintained, move-in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Huge vaulted ceiling welcomes you as you enter the great room, which opens to the second level kitchen and dining area with a large center island. Kitchen is furnished with range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinets for storage. Large master and en-suite bathroom. Walkout lower level includes a family room and half bath, plus a sub-basement for storage. Nice sized deck great for entertaining. Small pets are possible with owner approval, an additional $500 refundale deposit,and $30/mth per pet. This is a non-smoking home.

