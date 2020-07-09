All apartments in Kansas City
August 7 2019

8627 Northeast 115 Terrace

8627 NE 115th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

8627 NE 115th Ter, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained, move-in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Huge vaulted ceiling welcomes you as you enter the great room, which opens to the second level kitchen and dining area with a large center island. Kitchen is furnished with range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinets for storage. Large master and en-suite bathroom. Walkout lower level includes a family room and half bath, plus a sub-basement for storage. Nice sized deck great for entertaining. Small pets are possible with owner approval, an additional $500 refundale deposit,and $30/mth per pet. This is a non-smoking home.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace have any available units?
8627 Northeast 115 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace have?
Some of 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8627 Northeast 115 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace offer parking?
No, 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace have a pool?
No, 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8627 Northeast 115 Terrace has units with dishwashers.

