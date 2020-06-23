All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8611 East 54th Terrace
Last updated July 18 2019 at 4:54 PM

8611 East 54th Terrace

8611 East 54th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8611 East 54th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed 2.5 bath house is located close to Interstate 435 making it great for commuters! Also located near restaurants, entertainment and more!

This property is very spacious in every room. The living room features a brick fireplace (decorative only), also with hardwood flooring and tons of natural light. The spacious dining area would fit a large dining table perfectly. The kitchen is very spacious and has tons of updates. The kitchen updates include brand new LTV flooring, new fixtures, new countertop, new backsplash, and matching brand new stainless steel appliances! This house also has a laundry room! The bedrooms all have wooden blinds, updated fixtures, and fresh paint! The master bedroom also has a half bath connected. The bathrooms have been updated with new flooring and new vanities. The basement brings so much additional storage.

Add it to your must see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8611 East 54th Terrace have any available units?
8611 East 54th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8611 East 54th Terrace have?
Some of 8611 East 54th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8611 East 54th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8611 East 54th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8611 East 54th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8611 East 54th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8611 East 54th Terrace offer parking?
No, 8611 East 54th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8611 East 54th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8611 East 54th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8611 East 54th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8611 East 54th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8611 East 54th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8611 East 54th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8611 East 54th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8611 East 54th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

