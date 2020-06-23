8611 East 54th Terrace

Amenities

This 3 bed 2.5 bath house is located close to Interstate 435 making it great for commuters! Also located near restaurants, entertainment and more!



This property is very spacious in every room. The living room features a brick fireplace (decorative only), also with hardwood flooring and tons of natural light. The spacious dining area would fit a large dining table perfectly. The kitchen is very spacious and has tons of updates. The kitchen updates include brand new LTV flooring, new fixtures, new countertop, new backsplash, and matching brand new stainless steel appliances! This house also has a laundry room! The bedrooms all have wooden blinds, updated fixtures, and fresh paint! The master bedroom also has a half bath connected. The bathrooms have been updated with new flooring and new vanities. The basement brings so much additional storage.



Contact us to schedule a showing.