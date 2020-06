Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Duplex in Parkhill School District Freshly Redone - This Kansas City North duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. There is off-street parking . Central Air and Gas Furnace. Parkhill High School is 2 blocks from the duplex.



See our Website: www.rent-kc.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent $625.00 per Month.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5130871)