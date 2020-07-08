All apartments in Kansas City
8426 Douglas Avenue

8426 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8426 Douglas Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out this cozy house in Waldo on a quiet street!
This three bedroom house is located on a shaded block with an awesome front deck and unique layout!
Complete renovation with fresh carpet, new kitchen and 2 full baths.
Modern colors and updated fixtures!
Open living, dining room and kitchen.
Kitchen provides white cabinetry, Stainless Steel appliances.
Kitchen package comes fully stocked with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher and Microwave!
Laundry room comes with a new, full-sized washed/dryer.
One car over sized detached garage.
No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8426 Douglas Avenue have any available units?
8426 Douglas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8426 Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 8426 Douglas Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8426 Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8426 Douglas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8426 Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8426 Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8426 Douglas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8426 Douglas Avenue offers parking.
Does 8426 Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8426 Douglas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8426 Douglas Avenue have a pool?
No, 8426 Douglas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8426 Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8426 Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8426 Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8426 Douglas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

