8426 Douglas Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this cozy house in Waldo on a quiet street!

This three bedroom house is located on a shaded block with an awesome front deck and unique layout!

Complete renovation with fresh carpet, new kitchen and 2 full baths.

Modern colors and updated fixtures!

Open living, dining room and kitchen.

Kitchen provides white cabinetry, Stainless Steel appliances.

Kitchen package comes fully stocked with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher and Microwave!

Laundry room comes with a new, full-sized washed/dryer.

One car over sized detached garage.

No pets please.