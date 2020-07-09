8423 North Chatham Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This home is a great 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage! Located in the quiet neighborhood of The Coves North. Centrally located to everything; schools, shopping, airport, highways and bus line. Updated Kitchen with lots of cabinets and an open feel that walks out do an nice size deck. Also comes with a refrigerator that is "as is" condition. Hardwoods in living room, dining, and kitchen. Two Master suites, have walk in closet. Upstairs Master walks out to the second nice size deck. Basement has tons of storage with washer & Dryer hookups. Home is part of a HOA that include, lawn care, snow removal, pool, tennis court, club house, and lake. This home is a non-smoking home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.