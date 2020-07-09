All apartments in Kansas City
8423 North Chatham Avenue

8423 North Chatham Avenue
Location

8423 North Chatham Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This home is a great 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage! Located in the quiet neighborhood of The Coves North. Centrally located to everything; schools, shopping, airport, highways and bus line. Updated Kitchen with lots of cabinets and an open feel that walks out do an nice size deck. Also comes with a refrigerator that is "as is" condition. Hardwoods in living room, dining, and kitchen. Two Master suites, have walk in closet. Upstairs Master walks out to the second nice size deck. Basement has tons of storage with washer & Dryer hookups. Home is part of a HOA that include, lawn care, snow removal, pool, tennis court, club house, and lake. This home is a non-smoking home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8423 North Chatham Avenue have any available units?
8423 North Chatham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8423 North Chatham Avenue have?
Some of 8423 North Chatham Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8423 North Chatham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8423 North Chatham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8423 North Chatham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8423 North Chatham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8423 North Chatham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8423 North Chatham Avenue offers parking.
Does 8423 North Chatham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8423 North Chatham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8423 North Chatham Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8423 North Chatham Avenue has a pool.
Does 8423 North Chatham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8423 North Chatham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8423 North Chatham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8423 North Chatham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

