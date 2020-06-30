8422 Locust St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Cute 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath house.



This home is now ready for new tenants! It features stunning hardwood flooring, a completely renovated kitchen offering new granite countertops, tiling, cupboards, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also features a newly renovated bathroom. This also has a great back deck overlooking a spacious fenced-in backyard.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of 71 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants and is just a short drive to downtown. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5349363)