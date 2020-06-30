All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

8422 Locust St.

8422 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

8422 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
accepts section 8
Cute 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath house.

This home is now ready for new tenants! It features stunning hardwood flooring, a completely renovated kitchen offering new granite countertops, tiling, cupboards, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also features a newly renovated bathroom. This also has a great back deck overlooking a spacious fenced-in backyard.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of 71 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants and is just a short drive to downtown. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5349363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8422 Locust St. have any available units?
8422 Locust St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8422 Locust St. have?
Some of 8422 Locust St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8422 Locust St. currently offering any rent specials?
8422 Locust St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8422 Locust St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8422 Locust St. is pet friendly.
Does 8422 Locust St. offer parking?
No, 8422 Locust St. does not offer parking.
Does 8422 Locust St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8422 Locust St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8422 Locust St. have a pool?
No, 8422 Locust St. does not have a pool.
Does 8422 Locust St. have accessible units?
No, 8422 Locust St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8422 Locust St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8422 Locust St. does not have units with dishwashers.

