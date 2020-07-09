8415 N Arcola

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/973062f018 ---- SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST MONTH! SPACIOUS HOME JUST MINUTES WEST OF ZONA ROSA. THIS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, UNFINISHED BASEMENT, 2 LIVING ROOMS, DECK AND MUCH MORE. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable and $25 Monthly Pet fee. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 3 Bedroom 3 Car Garage Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups