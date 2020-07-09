All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

8415 N Arcola

8415 North Arcola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8415 North Arcola Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64153

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/973062f018 ---- SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST MONTH! SPACIOUS HOME JUST MINUTES WEST OF ZONA ROSA. THIS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, UNFINISHED BASEMENT, 2 LIVING ROOMS, DECK AND MUCH MORE. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable and $25 Monthly Pet fee. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 3 Bedroom 3 Car Garage Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 N Arcola have any available units?
8415 N Arcola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8415 N Arcola have?
Some of 8415 N Arcola's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 N Arcola currently offering any rent specials?
8415 N Arcola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 N Arcola pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 N Arcola is pet friendly.
Does 8415 N Arcola offer parking?
Yes, 8415 N Arcola offers parking.
Does 8415 N Arcola have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 N Arcola does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 N Arcola have a pool?
No, 8415 N Arcola does not have a pool.
Does 8415 N Arcola have accessible units?
No, 8415 N Arcola does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 N Arcola have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 N Arcola does not have units with dishwashers.

