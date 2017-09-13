All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 19 2020

8411 North Pomona Avenue

8411 North Pomona Avenue · (816) 436-9099
Location

8411 North Pomona Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64153
Prairie Point-Wildberry

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Park Hill School District. This kitchen features refrigerator (as is), range/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and lots of cabinets for storage. Other special highlights include an eat-in kitchen area, washer/dryer units, lots of closet storage, and a family room with charming fireplace. Lots of space for entertaining with a nice patio overlooking a well-maintained backyard with beautiful trees. This property also comes with a two car garage. This property recently had a new roof added and a new HVAC unit installed for added comfort. Pets are possible with owner approval, additional $500 deposit and $30 per month . This is a non-smoking property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8411 North Pomona Avenue have any available units?
8411 North Pomona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8411 North Pomona Avenue have?
Some of 8411 North Pomona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8411 North Pomona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8411 North Pomona Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8411 North Pomona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8411 North Pomona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8411 North Pomona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8411 North Pomona Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8411 North Pomona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8411 North Pomona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8411 North Pomona Avenue have a pool?
No, 8411 North Pomona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8411 North Pomona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8411 North Pomona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8411 North Pomona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8411 North Pomona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
