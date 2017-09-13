8411 North Pomona Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Park Hill School District. This kitchen features refrigerator (as is), range/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and lots of cabinets for storage. Other special highlights include an eat-in kitchen area, washer/dryer units, lots of closet storage, and a family room with charming fireplace. Lots of space for entertaining with a nice patio overlooking a well-maintained backyard with beautiful trees. This property also comes with a two car garage. This property recently had a new roof added and a new HVAC unit installed for added comfort. Pets are possible with owner approval, additional $500 deposit and $30 per month . This is a non-smoking property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.