All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8411 Boone Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8411 Boone Blvd
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

8411 Boone Blvd

8411 Boone Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8411 Boone Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Follow the link to schedule and appointment or register to be notified when showings begin! https://renter.rently.com/properties/859115?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link at www.adastrarealty.com to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app on our website, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. The appointment times listed on our website are the ONLY availability for that home/agent. The appointments are "open" and could include several people, please don't let this discourage you! Hope to see you soon! Adorable rental in South Waldo. Move-in Ready! Hardwood floors through the main living space. Refinished bathroom. Enjoy the beautiful back patio and pergola and large backyard. One car garage. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement. Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Applications are $35 per adult and require a credit and background check. Application fees are non-refundable. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Oven / range, Pet Friendly

(RLNE4765049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8411 Boone Blvd have any available units?
8411 Boone Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8411 Boone Blvd have?
Some of 8411 Boone Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8411 Boone Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8411 Boone Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8411 Boone Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8411 Boone Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8411 Boone Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8411 Boone Blvd offers parking.
Does 8411 Boone Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8411 Boone Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8411 Boone Blvd have a pool?
No, 8411 Boone Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8411 Boone Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8411 Boone Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8411 Boone Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8411 Boone Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary