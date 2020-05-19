8411 Boone Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Follow the link to schedule and appointment or register to be notified when showings begin! https://renter.rently.com/properties/859115?source=marketing

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link at www.adastrarealty.com to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app on our website, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. The appointment times listed on our website are the ONLY availability for that home/agent. The appointments are "open" and could include several people, please don't let this discourage you! Hope to see you soon! Adorable rental in South Waldo. Move-in Ready! Hardwood floors through the main living space. Refinished bathroom. Enjoy the beautiful back patio and pergola and large backyard. One car garage. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement. Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Applications are $35 per adult and require a credit and background check. Application fees are non-refundable. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



