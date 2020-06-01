8408 East 109th Street

Amenities
South KC Home with new Kitchen and Baths - This South KC Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. There is a mix of Beautiful hardwoods and Tile. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave and stove. There is also plenty of storage room in the unfinished basement. The home is equipped with a gas furnace and Electric central air. There is a large fenced backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent. Sorry no vouchers.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent $1095.00 per Month
