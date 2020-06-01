All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8408 East 109th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8408 East 109th Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

8408 East 109th Street

8408 East 109th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8408 East 109th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South KC Home with new Kitchen and Baths - This South KC Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. There is a mix of Beautiful hardwoods and Tile. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave and stove. There is also plenty of storage room in the unfinished basement. The home is equipped with a gas furnace and Electric central air. There is a large fenced backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent. Sorry no vouchers.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent $1095.00 per Month

(RLNE5072162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8408 East 109th Street have any available units?
8408 East 109th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8408 East 109th Street have?
Some of 8408 East 109th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8408 East 109th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8408 East 109th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 East 109th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8408 East 109th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8408 East 109th Street offer parking?
No, 8408 East 109th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8408 East 109th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8408 East 109th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 East 109th Street have a pool?
No, 8408 East 109th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8408 East 109th Street have accessible units?
No, 8408 East 109th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 East 109th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8408 East 109th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary