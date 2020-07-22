8408 E 93rd Terrace

Amenities
South KC Home with Finished Basement and Two car Garage - This South Kansas City home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The kitchen includes the following Stainless Steel appliances: refrigerator, Stove, dishwasher, buiit in Microwave and garbage disposal.Mix of Hardwood floors and carpeting. There is plenty of additional storage room finished basement area. The washer and dryer hookups available. Two car attached garage with opener and fenced in backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry No Vouchers!
Rent $1,195.00 per Month
