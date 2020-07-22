All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

8408 E 93rd Terrace

8408 East 93rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8408 East 93rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
South KC Home with Finished Basement and Two car Garage - This South Kansas City home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The kitchen includes the following Stainless Steel appliances: refrigerator, Stove, dishwasher, buiit in Microwave and garbage disposal.Mix of Hardwood floors and carpeting. There is plenty of additional storage room finished basement area. The washer and dryer hookups available. Two car attached garage with opener and fenced in backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry No Vouchers!

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent $1,195.00 per Month

(RLNE5419730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

