Kansas City, MO
8400 East 93rd Terrace
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:50 PM

8400 East 93rd Terrace

8400 East 93rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8400 East 93rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Great 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath home with tons of updates including High Efficient HVAC & water heater;
designer's paint throughout the home; newly renovated bathrooms with designer's tile; Delta infinity shower kits;
elongated chair height toilets with high efficient flush; five new windows; new doors, crown molding; LED daylight
throughout the home; new wax treatment to the original wood flooring to restore the beauty and etc. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8400 East 93rd Terrace have any available units?
8400 East 93rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8400 East 93rd Terrace have?
Some of 8400 East 93rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8400 East 93rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8400 East 93rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8400 East 93rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8400 East 93rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8400 East 93rd Terrace offer parking?
No, 8400 East 93rd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8400 East 93rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8400 East 93rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8400 East 93rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 8400 East 93rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8400 East 93rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8400 East 93rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8400 East 93rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8400 East 93rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

