Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8226 Flora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8226 Flora

8226 Flora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8226 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Home and Ready to move in - This south Kansas City home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen includes refrigerator and stove. The home has a formal living room and dining room. Hardwood floors run throughout the home. The basement is unfinished and has washer/dryer hookups. The backyard is fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry no vouchers

See our Website: www.rent-kc.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $695.00 per Month

(RLNE2643001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8226 Flora have any available units?
8226 Flora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8226 Flora have?
Some of 8226 Flora's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8226 Flora currently offering any rent specials?
8226 Flora isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 Flora pet-friendly?
Yes, 8226 Flora is pet friendly.
Does 8226 Flora offer parking?
No, 8226 Flora does not offer parking.
Does 8226 Flora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8226 Flora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 Flora have a pool?
No, 8226 Flora does not have a pool.
Does 8226 Flora have accessible units?
No, 8226 Flora does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 Flora have units with dishwashers?
No, 8226 Flora does not have units with dishwashers.
