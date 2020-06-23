8226 Flora

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Home and Ready to move in - This south Kansas City home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen includes refrigerator and stove. The home has a formal living room and dining room. Hardwood floors run throughout the home. The basement is unfinished and has washer/dryer hookups. The backyard is fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry no vouchers



See our Website: www.rent-kc.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent is $695.00 per Month



(RLNE2643001)