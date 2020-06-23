8226 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131 Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride
Cute Home and Ready to move in - This south Kansas City home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen includes refrigerator and stove. The home has a formal living room and dining room. Hardwood floors run throughout the home. The basement is unfinished and has washer/dryer hookups. The backyard is fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry no vouchers
See our Website: www.rent-kc.com
Call David for Showing 913-484-4555 Rent is $695.00 per Month
(RLNE2643001)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
