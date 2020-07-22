8210 Northwest 81 Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance media room

Beautifully, updated home! Granite counter tops, updated kitchen, and hand-scraped maple floors. Open concept main level is perfect for entertaining. Large master suite with double vanity, separate tub and shower, and walk in closet. Huge finished basement with bar, rec room, and media room. Private backyard and quiet location on cul-de-sac just walking distance to Parkhill schools.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.