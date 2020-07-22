All apartments in Kansas City
8210 Northwest 81 Place
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:56 PM

8210 Northwest 81 Place

8210 Northwest 81st Place · No Longer Available
Location

8210 Northwest 81st Place, Kansas City, MO 64152
Park Forest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
media room
Beautifully, updated home! Granite counter tops, updated kitchen, and hand-scraped maple floors. Open concept main level is perfect for entertaining. Large master suite with double vanity, separate tub and shower, and walk in closet. Huge finished basement with bar, rec room, and media room. Private backyard and quiet location on cul-de-sac just walking distance to Parkhill schools.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8210 Northwest 81 Place have any available units?
8210 Northwest 81 Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8210 Northwest 81 Place have?
Some of 8210 Northwest 81 Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8210 Northwest 81 Place currently offering any rent specials?
8210 Northwest 81 Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8210 Northwest 81 Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8210 Northwest 81 Place is pet friendly.
Does 8210 Northwest 81 Place offer parking?
No, 8210 Northwest 81 Place does not offer parking.
Does 8210 Northwest 81 Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8210 Northwest 81 Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8210 Northwest 81 Place have a pool?
No, 8210 Northwest 81 Place does not have a pool.
Does 8210 Northwest 81 Place have accessible units?
No, 8210 Northwest 81 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8210 Northwest 81 Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8210 Northwest 81 Place does not have units with dishwashers.
