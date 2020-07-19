All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019

8148 Northeast 51st Street

8148 Northeast 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

8148 Northeast 51st Street, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8148 NE 51st St has everything you need to make it your next home! It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 874 sq/ft of living space and includes a fenced-in backyard, carpeting, tiling in the kitchen and dining room areas, black appliances, spacious bedrooms, and much more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8148 Northeast 51st Street have any available units?
8148 Northeast 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8148 Northeast 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
8148 Northeast 51st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8148 Northeast 51st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8148 Northeast 51st Street is pet friendly.
Does 8148 Northeast 51st Street offer parking?
No, 8148 Northeast 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 8148 Northeast 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8148 Northeast 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8148 Northeast 51st Street have a pool?
No, 8148 Northeast 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 8148 Northeast 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 8148 Northeast 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8148 Northeast 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8148 Northeast 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8148 Northeast 51st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8148 Northeast 51st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

