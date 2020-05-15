All apartments in Kansas City
Location

8116 North Serene Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64152
Platte Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Park Hill School District. The kitchen is furnished with refrigerator (as is), range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinets for storage. Additional features are charming fireplace (decorative use only), hardwood floors, family room with wet bar, and fresh paint throughout. Plenty of outdoor entertaining with spacious deck off of dining room and large back yard. Pets are possible with approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This property is a non-smoking property. Please call (816) 301-7204 to schedule a viewing of this property.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8116 North Serene Avenue have any available units?
8116 North Serene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8116 North Serene Avenue have?
Some of 8116 North Serene Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8116 North Serene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8116 North Serene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8116 North Serene Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8116 North Serene Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8116 North Serene Avenue offer parking?
No, 8116 North Serene Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8116 North Serene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8116 North Serene Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8116 North Serene Avenue have a pool?
No, 8116 North Serene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8116 North Serene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8116 North Serene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8116 North Serene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8116 North Serene Avenue has units with dishwashers.

