Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:44 PM

8106 E. 100th Terr Court

8106 E 100th Terrace Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8106 E 100th Terrace Ct, Kansas City, MO 64134
Bannister Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e6729f07b ----
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ON CUL-DE-SAC DUPLEX. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, spacious rooms, lower level finished as 3rd bedroom. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8106 E. 100th Terr Court have any available units?
8106 E. 100th Terr Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8106 E. 100th Terr Court have?
Some of 8106 E. 100th Terr Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8106 E. 100th Terr Court currently offering any rent specials?
8106 E. 100th Terr Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8106 E. 100th Terr Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8106 E. 100th Terr Court is pet friendly.
Does 8106 E. 100th Terr Court offer parking?
Yes, 8106 E. 100th Terr Court offers parking.
Does 8106 E. 100th Terr Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8106 E. 100th Terr Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8106 E. 100th Terr Court have a pool?
No, 8106 E. 100th Terr Court does not have a pool.
Does 8106 E. 100th Terr Court have accessible units?
No, 8106 E. 100th Terr Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8106 E. 100th Terr Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8106 E. 100th Terr Court has units with dishwashers.

