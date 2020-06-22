All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7919 Jefferson

7919 Jefferson St · No Longer Available
Location

7919 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Remodeled Waldo Bungalow with huge backyard - This recently remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. It has hardwoods through out the house. The bath features a natural slate tile floor with a tub shower combo. Two of the bedrooms are on the first floor and the third bedroom is on the second floor. The second floor bedroom has built-in dresser and two huge closets. The kitchen comes with all appliances including a dishwasher and gas stove. This house has a full basement that includes washer and dryer. It has a 1 car attached garage with opener as well as a huge fenced in backyard.

For showings call Spencer @ (913) 484-4879

(RLNE3697309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7919 Jefferson have any available units?
7919 Jefferson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7919 Jefferson have?
Some of 7919 Jefferson's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7919 Jefferson currently offering any rent specials?
7919 Jefferson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7919 Jefferson pet-friendly?
No, 7919 Jefferson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7919 Jefferson offer parking?
Yes, 7919 Jefferson offers parking.
Does 7919 Jefferson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7919 Jefferson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7919 Jefferson have a pool?
No, 7919 Jefferson does not have a pool.
Does 7919 Jefferson have accessible units?
No, 7919 Jefferson does not have accessible units.
Does 7919 Jefferson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7919 Jefferson has units with dishwashers.
