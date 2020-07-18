Amenities
7905 E 88th Pl. Available 08/24/20 Ranch-style home 3 bd / 2.5 ba KC MO $995 - 7905 E 88th Pl, Kansas City, MO 64138
This level one-story ranch-style home has 3 bd/2.5 ba with a large family room, living room and a separate dining room. It has a finished basement with a fireplace and a huge laundry room downstairs. The roomy back yard has an enclosed fence. 1-car garage.
It is located near Archbishop Ohara High School & Hickman Mills High School.
Rent $995 / Security Deposit $995
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
- No Housing Vouchers
Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
(RLNE4149666)