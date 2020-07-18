Amenities

7905 E 88th Pl. Available 08/24/20 Ranch-style home 3 bd / 2.5 ba KC MO $995 - 7905 E 88th Pl, Kansas City, MO 64138

This level one-story ranch-style home has 3 bd/2.5 ba with a large family room, living room and a separate dining room. It has a finished basement with a fireplace and a huge laundry room downstairs. The roomy back yard has an enclosed fence. 1-car garage.



It is located near Archbishop Ohara High School & Hickman Mills High School.



Rent $995 / Security Deposit $995



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case basis

- No Housing Vouchers



Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



