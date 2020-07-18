All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7905 E 88th Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7905 E 88th Pl.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

7905 E 88th Pl.

7905 East 88th Place · (816) 228-8222 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7905 East 88th Place, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7905 E 88th Pl. · Avail. Aug 24

$995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1181 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7905 E 88th Pl. Available 08/24/20 Ranch-style home 3 bd / 2.5 ba KC MO $995 - 7905 E 88th Pl, Kansas City, MO 64138
This level one-story ranch-style home has 3 bd/2.5 ba with a large family room, living room and a separate dining room. It has a finished basement with a fireplace and a huge laundry room downstairs. The roomy back yard has an enclosed fence. 1-car garage.

It is located near Archbishop Ohara High School & Hickman Mills High School.

Rent $995 / Security Deposit $995

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
- No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE4149666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 E 88th Pl. have any available units?
7905 E 88th Pl. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7905 E 88th Pl. have?
Some of 7905 E 88th Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7905 E 88th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
7905 E 88th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 E 88th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7905 E 88th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 7905 E 88th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 7905 E 88th Pl. offers parking.
Does 7905 E 88th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 E 88th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 E 88th Pl. have a pool?
No, 7905 E 88th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 7905 E 88th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 7905 E 88th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 E 88th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7905 E 88th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7905 E 88th Pl.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Arc on Armour
211 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 63108
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity