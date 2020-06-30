7728 Walnut Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Recently renovated 3 bed 1 full bath 1.5 story. Within walking distance to all that Waldo has to offer. Owner has spent over $40,000 repairing and upgrading the entire home. This home features new and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Brand new 2019 HVAC. A chef's kitchen with vent hood, gas stove, and brand new shaker soft close cabinets with exotic granite countertops. 6" baseboards, and new romanesque doors with contemporary handles are featured thorough out the home. 5"crown molding in living room and formal dining/office. And all new light fixtures and high end contemporary door knobs. Newer composite deck for entertaining. Additional improvements include (new vinyl siding, brand new shutters, mailbox, new blinds, foundation repair, replacement of wood paneling, upgraded insulation, New garage windows, IKEA bathroom vanity, Glass back door with built in privacy blinds, new bathroom fixtures and closet redesign for upstairs bedrooms. Also extensive renovation of hallway steps leading to upstairs bedroom done in February 2020

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.