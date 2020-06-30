All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:34 PM

7728 Walnut Street

7728 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

7728 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently renovated 3 bed 1 full bath 1.5 story. Within walking distance to all that Waldo has to offer. Owner has spent over $40,000 repairing and upgrading the entire home. This home features new and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Brand new 2019 HVAC. A chef's kitchen with vent hood, gas stove, and brand new shaker soft close cabinets with exotic granite countertops. 6" baseboards, and new romanesque doors with contemporary handles are featured thorough out the home. 5"crown molding in living room and formal dining/office. And all new light fixtures and high end contemporary door knobs. Newer composite deck for entertaining. Additional improvements include (new vinyl siding, brand new shutters, mailbox, new blinds, foundation repair, replacement of wood paneling, upgraded insulation, New garage windows, IKEA bathroom vanity, Glass back door with built in privacy blinds, new bathroom fixtures and closet redesign for upstairs bedrooms. Also extensive renovation of hallway steps leading to upstairs bedroom done in February 2020
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7728 Walnut Street have any available units?
7728 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7728 Walnut Street have?
Some of 7728 Walnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7728 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
7728 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7728 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7728 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 7728 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 7728 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 7728 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7728 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7728 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 7728 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 7728 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 7728 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7728 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7728 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.

