Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7716 Walnut Street
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:59 PM

7716 Walnut Street

7716 Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

7716 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/99a6f28042 ----
Another great property from 333Rent! There are many things to love about this house in Waldo. First there\'s the curb appeal with an attached 1-car garage and washer and dryer hookups. Next you\'ll love all the upgrades to the interior: ceiling fan and dining area. The hardwood floors gleam and kitchen tile pleases the eye along with the stainless steel appliances. Full-size master bath will be a nice perk and a full-size main bath is nice! Another plus is the nice-sized deck looking out to a fully-fenced back yard with included storage shed. Will move quick!

*$40 application fee
*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 Walnut Street have any available units?
7716 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7716 Walnut Street have?
Some of 7716 Walnut Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
7716 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7716 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 7716 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 7716 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 7716 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7716 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 7716 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 7716 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 7716 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7716 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.

