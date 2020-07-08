7716 Walnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Another great property from 333Rent! There are many things to love about this house in Waldo. First there\'s the curb appeal with an attached 1-car garage and washer and dryer hookups. Next you\'ll love all the upgrades to the interior: ceiling fan and dining area. The hardwood floors gleam and kitchen tile pleases the eye along with the stainless steel appliances. Full-size master bath will be a nice perk and a full-size main bath is nice! Another plus is the nice-sized deck looking out to a fully-fenced back yard with included storage shed. Will move quick!



*$40 application fee

*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent

*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit



